Indore Corporation, Sanstha Prayash win titles; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Corporation and Sanstha Prayash emereged winners in the Vidhayak trophy basketball tournament which was held at Maa Kankeshwari Devi Sports Complex on Saturday.

Chandu Rao Shinde, convenor, said the first final match of under-19 boys category was played between NBA and Indore Corporation, in which Indore Corporation was adjudged winner by 56-42. The second final of under -19 girls between Sanstha Prayash and Riddhi-Siddhi was held and Prayash registered a thrilling win by 29-28 . Prizes were given away by MLA Ramesh Mendola, Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Police Station in-charge Pankaj Trivedi, District Sports Officer Reena Chauhan, Kulvinder Singh Gill, Jitu Yadav, Virendra Yadav and Preet Pal Saluja.

Vidhayak football trophy begins today

The prestigious Vidhayak football trophy will be inaugurated at Nehru Stadium on Sunday with an aim to encourage local players of area number 5.

Before the start of competition, bhoomi pujan of Nehru Stadium ground was conducted by MLA Mahendra Hardia. On the occasion, competition coordinator Anil Gauhar, competition in-charge Rakesh Sirsia, Anant Panwar, Pranav Mandal, Dilip Sharma, Nandu Borasi, Bhola Yadav, Padma Bhoje, Parasram Verma, Nandu Pahadia, Dipesh Palia, Pritam Yadav, Ramchandra Chauhan, Ramesh Jhirwar , Manak Nagar, Alankar Raikwar, Rajendra Patel, Ashok Verma, Rajat Rose, Lalit Yadav, Pankaj Upadhyay, Raghavendra Thakur, Vinod Kalyane, Sandeep Barot and Rahul Katare were present.

Cricket tourney of AAI begins

The All India Inter-Zonal Cricket tournament of Airports Authority of India (AAI) began here on Saturday. The tournament will conclude on March 17. Teams of North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, West Zone, North East Zone and New Delhi are participating. Matches are played on a round robin league basis and the final will be held at Gymkhana Ground on March 17. The tournament was inaugurated by the Regional Executive Director Mumbai. On this occasion, Indore Airport Director Ramesh Kumar, Union Secretary of Indore Ram Swaroop Yadav and Sports Secretary Chaudhary were also present.

MYCC win by 4 wickets

MYCC defeated AKCA by 4 wickets to enter the next round of Sureshchabdra Lunawat Menorial under-18 cricket tournament played on Saturday. Batting first, AKCA scored 140 runs in 36 overs, in which Anvesh Chawla contributed 34 runs and Madhav Tiwari scored 33 runs. For MYCC, Siddharth Jonwal took 5 and Akshat Dwivedi bagged 2 wickets. In response, MYCC scored 143 runs in 32 overs losing 6 wickets and won the match by 4 wickets. Avi Pal contributed 61 runs while Naveen Chauhan made 45 runs. Madhav Tiwari took 4 wickets. The Man of the Match was given to Siddharth Jonwal.

Softball title to Renaissance College

Renaissance College defeated MB Khalsa College 9-8 in a fighting match to win the Inter-college direct divisional level (men) softball tournament of DAVV organised by Maharaja Ranjit Singh College. On the basis of this competition, the team of DAVV selected to participate in All India inter- university tournament to be held at Nagarjuna University, Guntur. The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of Dr Ashok Sharma, Rector of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. On this occasion, physical education Director Dr Sunil Dudhale was present as special guest. The guests were welcomed by Dr Anand Nighojkar, Dr Ira Bapna, Dr Mitesh Choudhary, Dr Manoj Joshi, Prof Praveen Sharma, Dr Pradeep Puri, Dr Mukesh Patidar, and Prof Vinod Yadav.The program was conducted by Puspendra Dubey, while vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Neelesh Mandloi.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia honours former Ranji player Narendra Dua | FP photo

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia grace the awards function of MPCA

The first phase of Gwalior Stadium will be completed by the end of the year. IDCA will soon get land for cricket ground

IDCA is expected to get about 25 acres of land on the Super Corridor for its new cricket ground. It is said that the MPCA has been trying for sometimes to allot land to IDCA for the purpose.

This issue was raised in the AGM of MPCA held here at Brilliant Convention on Saturday. IDCA secretary Devashish Nilose raised the issue as the IDCA has been demanding land for cricket for a long time. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia talked about giving field to Indore. President Abhilash Khandekar said: “We’re asking for land on Super Corridor from the IDA and they have been working for this for a long time. Now, we are hopeful of getting the land. I met Chavda, Chairman of the IDA in this regard and he also promised to make every effort to give us land. MPCA has prepared grounds by buying land in Rewa, Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Sagar but land has not been found in Indore yet. Khandekar also said we have set aside Rs 50 crore for the ground and we are ready to purchase land of 23 acres.”

Rs 200 crore budget for Gwalior stadium

The president said that the first phase of new stadium, which is under construction in Gwalior, is also expected to be ready by the end of this year. The budget for this stadium of 50,000 capacity has also been increased to Rs 200 crore. It has been increased keeping in mind the sponsorship and BCCI subsidy from outside also.

Avesh talks to Scindia

Indore’s international cricketer Avesh Khan was supposed to be honored by the MPCA but since he is in Bangalore for the BCCI camp, he could not make it. Avesh spoke to Scindia over a video call. Scindia told Avesh that he congratulated Avesh’s mother.

Scindia honored by MPCA on becoming Civil Aviation Minister

During the programme, Scindia also honored by the MPCA. Later Scindia honored former Ranji players Natrendra Dua and Waman Jagtap and also awarded women’s team and players. Total Rs 1.17 crore prize money distributed among the players. On this occasion, president Abhilash Khandekar, secretary Sanjeev Rao, Ramnik Saluja, Siddhayani Patni, Pawan Jain and MPCA members were present.

IDCA's honour ceremony today

An award ceremony will be organized by the IDCA on Sunday. Chairman Sanjay Lunavat, Secretary Devashish Nilose, Treasurer Subodh Gupta said that the chief guest of the function will be Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will preside over the function. Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Sudhir Asnani, Amitabh Vijayvargiya and Raju Singh Chauhan will be honored in this felicitation ceremony to be held at Hoyal Sayaji.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:04 AM IST