Indore corona scare: 80 samples taken of people in contact with 5 Covid-positive patients

Indore: Concerned over the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past two days, the health department has intensified the contact tracing of patients who tested positive and collected samples of over 80 people who had come into contact with these people. As many as five patients tested positive on each of the past two days—that is, on September 22 and September 21.

Surprisingly, zero cases were reported on September 20, for the fifth time since the outbreak of the disease.

According to health officials, out of 10 people who tested positive in the past two days, six are from the Cantonment area of Mhow, while four are from Indore city. As many as 153,108 people have tested positive in the city and 1,391 people have died from the pandemic disease.

‘All have travel history’

"We’ve conducted contact tracing of all the patients and found that all the 10 patients are fully vaccinated and are asymptomatic. They all have travel history and it seems that they may have been infected while travelling. Apart from Mhow, cases were reported from Gandhi Nagar and Sudarshan Nagar. Our teams have collected samples of over 80 people, including over 50 people from the Cantonment area of Mhow and from the Army College. Samples have been sent for testing and people were advised to be in isolation till the report comes in," Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:16 AM IST