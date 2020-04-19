Indore: Corona positive patient flees, held, hoodwinks cops to hide identity

Indore: Pakad na mumkin tha... but cops didn't know or did not probe deeper to find out about the person and his antecedents. The "alertness" of the police proved to be futile when a corona positive, who was missing from a quarantine centre in Rajendra Nagar area, easily fled the city. However, he was caught by Kishanganj police but he kept his identity under wraps and the cops didn't work hard to find out about him. Due to this, he has put several people at risk!

FLASHBACK

Eight persons had fled the quarantine centre at King's Park Garden under Ranjendra Nagar police station jurisdiction a few days ago. Three of them were caught from the city within a few hours while four others were caught from Morena. Since then, one of them, Obedulla, was on the run. On Sunday, it was discovered that he was living at a quarantine centre in Kishanganj area in Mhow. Police said he was staying there after hiding his identity.

Run and Out!

After fleeing quarantine centre in Rajendra Nagar, the corona positive reached Rajeev Gandhi Square from where he took lift in a vehicle to flee the city. Interestingly, Kishanganj police caught him and the driver of the car but the police didn’t try to gather their details and sent them to quarantine centre.

On Sunday, while he was talking on phone, the police overheard him mentioning about his positive status. The cops tightened the noose around him. His details were collected and much to the police surprise it was revealed that he had escaped from the quarantine center in Rajendra Nagar.

However, he has now been sent to Index Medical College for treatment. This also means that he has not been treated all this while and he has also put others at risk.