Indore Corona Kurukshetra: Kaam and keep the calm that's the mantra, say warriors

Even as the fight against deadly COVID-19 will be long and there is no light at the end of the tunnel, and many warriors have fallen prey to the menace while many have been infected and some quarantined, the ones on duty have displayed ultimate cool composure and nerves of steel in this darkest hour waiting for the dawn to come.

Free Press spoke with some CORONA WARRIORS and checked out their routine to find that they have been at the crease for more than a month now on a trot.

This doctor couple saving life in different hospitals

Pulmonologist Dr Gaurav Gupta has been serving patients tirelessly in Choithram Hospital which is treating about 70 COVID-19 patients while his wife Anuradha is working in ESIC Hospital and is surrounded by suspected COVID patients.

The couple has been living in different rooms for last one-and-a-half month.

“Seeing our patients getting healthy gives us impetus to work in odd conditions. Once we get into the PPE kit, it gets really suffocating. The skin can hardly breathe,” Dr Gupta said. They are following international guidelines of treatment and also getting good results. “Me and my wife meet each other but at a distance and usually talk about the patients and on treatment lines only. This time will pass and we will soon get time to spend with each other.” Dr Gupta added.

We will have to live with COVID-19

Another pulmonologist of Choithram Hospital Dr Pradeep Jain believes that things will never be same again as it were before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We will have to live with it as lockdown is not the solution. Even after getting a vaccine for it, the question will always remain same over the efficacy of the vaccine. Like dengue or HIV, it might be possible that the virus will remain with us and erupt in a period of time,” Dr Jain said.

He added that along with treatment, they used to teach patients about boosting their immunity as the virus cannot affect persons with strong immunity.

“A change in doctors and patient relationship would also be seen as we are unable to give much time to patients especially after wearing PPE kit. The scenario will continue and many have to bear the brunt,” Dr Jain said.

Teaching Yoga to boost patients immunity, didn’t meet family for long time

Many staff nurses of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital are serving patients in COVID ward in MRTB Hospital. These two male nurses Ramesh Jaat and Natwar Parashar are risking their lives in their endeavour and are spending maximum time in patients’ service.

Along with taking care of patients, they have also started teaching Yoga to the patients to boost their immunity. “It feels like we are in a furnace after wearing PPE kits as it is hot and no ventilation. It is hard to remain hydrated while working for 7 to 8 hours in the ward but by seeing the patients, we get strength. Some of our colleagues are also admitted and we feel honoured to to serve them as well,” Jaat and Parashar said. They also shared about their family’s concern and their support which keep them motivated.