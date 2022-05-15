Indore: Cops warn commuters on road rules violation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police pasted banners on the roads in the Palasia and Geeta Bhawan areas on Saturday, warning commuters on rules violation and strict fines being imposed on them.

Additional DCP Anil Patidar said it was found during inspection of the road from Radisson to Geeta Bhawan that commuters at the Geeta Bhawan Square were travelling down the wrong side of the road at the petrol pump. The traffic staff was instructed to paste the board there. Also, many commuters were seen violating rules and coming down the wrong side from Manoramaganj towards Palasia Square. The police also put up a warning hoarding there.

Patidar said the police staff deployed in these areas had been instructed to take strict action against violators and impose a fine of Rs 500 if anyone was found violating rules.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:41 AM IST