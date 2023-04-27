Indore: Cops take out helmet rally to propagate safe driving habits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Road Safety Awareness Campaign, the traffic management police on Wednesday took out a helmet rally in the city.

DCP (Traffic Management) Manish Kumar Agrawal and additional DCP Anil Kumar Patidar flagged off the rally. In this rally, the bikers were encouraged by ACP Sunil Sharma, ACP Basant Kumar Kaul, ACP Ajit Singh Chauhan, TI (traffic police station) Dilip Singh Parihar and inspector Anita Dearwal. Along with traffic management police officers and employees, bikers clubs, women riders, voluntary organisations and other citizens participated in the rally. The helmet bike rally started from Palasia Square and reached Selfie Point via Regal Square, Madhumilan, White Church Square and Geeta Bhawan.

Through pamphlets, the bikers appealed to other motorists to wear helmets if riding a two-wheeler, wear seat belts if riding a four-wheeler, not to drive at high speed, not to blow unnecessary horns, to comply with traffic signals and not to use mobile phones while driving, etc.