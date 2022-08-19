Indore: Cops take action against wrongly parked buses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police, on Thursday, launched a drive against buses parked in the service lane between Musakhedi and Teen Imli Square. Action was taken against the drivers of 10 buses for wrong parking or parking buses on the left turn. The cops gathered information about their e-challans and recovered fines from the drivers.

On the instructions of DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, subedar Sourabh Singh Kushwah and Subedar Chandresh Maravi, along with their team, removed the buses parked in the service lane. The bus operators were told by the officers to park their vehicles in their proper place. They were warned that the police would take action if they found the buses parked wrongly.

