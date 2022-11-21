e-Paper Get App
Indore: Cops save woman trying to kill self by jumping into the water tank

Monday, November 21, 2022
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dial-100 staff managed to save a young woman who was attempting to commit suicide by jumping into a water tank in the Bhanwarkuan area on Sunday. The woman was counselled not to take such a step-in future.

According to an officer, a person informed the state-level police control-room that a 22-year-old woman was trying to kill herself by jumping into the water tank over a family quarrel. The officers informed Dial-100 (Fast Response Vehicle) of police to reach the spot and save her. Before the Dial-100 staff could reach the spot, the woman had jumped into the tank. The Dial-100 policemen took the woman out of the tank, and she was counselled by the officials. After that, the woman was handed over to her family members.

