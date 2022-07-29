Indore: Cops provide four cycles to school kids

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sanyogitaganj police provided four bicycles to students of a government school as they had stopped coming to school after their cycles got stolen.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tehjib Kaji said policemen from the station had gone to the local government school and during one to one discussion they came to know that some students had stopped coming to school after their cycles got stolen.

Kaji said when he came to know of it, he purchased four cycles and gave it to the students and told them to share whatever problems they have with the police.

The students enjoyed the interactive session with the police and said it had increased their awareness about the working of police. The students were also rewarded for keeping away from any form of intoxication.