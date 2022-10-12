Indore: Cops file 350 cases against drugs, illicit liquor dealers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police searched more than 350 places in the city and registered cases under the NDPS Act, Excise Act, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and so forth in the city. The police also patrolled near schools, colleges, hotels, coaching institutes and other educational institutions to take action against drug suppliers.

The police have also prepared many cases, including 93 cases under the COTPA. Many places were raided in the city and many people involved in supplying drugs, especially to youths in the city, were arrested. During the action, the police filed 71 cases under the Excise Act and detained many people, 25 cases under the NDPS Act, 9 cases of drunken driving and 8 cases of COTPA within 24 hours.

The police said the drive against addiction would continue and illegal portions of the houses of the accused would be demolished. The list for this is being prepared by the police. The officials urged people to give information about drug suppliers on the Narco Helpline No. 7049108283. The identity of the informer will remain undisclosed.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had called a meeting of senior officers in Bhopal and they were instructed to take action against drug suppliers/peddlers in the state. After the instructions of the CM, the police have started a drive against drug suppliers in this city, as well.