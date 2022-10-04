Indore: Cops conduct drug de-addiction drives

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Sunday, organised a rally spreading awareness on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti under the ‘Statewide Drug De-addiction Campaign’ in which the Indore police conducted several drives in various areas of the city. The police also visited the garba pandals, slum areas and other places and spread awareness.

The police conveyed the message to the people that, if any drug-addicted person in your contact voluntarily wants to undergo treatment to stay away from drugs, the Narcotics Wing would provide proper guidance and full cooperation in getting the treatment done at the local de-addiction centres of their city.

The main objective of this two-month (October 2-December 2) statewide campaign is to spread awareness related to safety and solutions to men, women and their children of every section of society on topics related to ‘de-addiction’.