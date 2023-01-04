e-Paper Get App
Indore: Cops collect Rs 20K as fine for wrong parking

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police took action against people who had parked their vehicle haphazardly opposite liquor shops and collected a fine of Rs 20,000 from them.

A team led by ACP (traffic) Arvind Tiwari reached the liquor shop in Transport Nagar and found vehicles parked on the road obstructing the traffic flow. The officer took action against the vehicle owners for wrong parking and collected a fine of Rs 20,000 from them.

The liquor shop employees were also warned to tell the people not to park their vehicle on the road. The officials said that the action against the people parking vehicles haphazardly opposite liquor shops would continue. Action was taken against owners of 41 vehicles.  

article-image

