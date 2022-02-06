Indore: Cops check the ahatas, detain many suspects

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cops conducted a surprise check at the ahatas (watering holes) near liquor shops in the Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday night and detained more than six suspects from different places during the drive. Interestingly, the additional DCP was in a car with wedding stickers so that no one would know that the police had come for checks.

Additional DCP Dr Prashant Choubey, accompanied by Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Santosh Dudhi and a reserve force from the PTC reached the ahatas situated at the Bholaram Ustad Marg, Chitawad Kankad, Palda and Teen Imli areas. The officers checked the ahatas and the people consuming alcohol there.

During the checks, the police detained two persons with a weapon, while others were detained after their activities were found suspicious. The suspects were sent to the police station for further action against them.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:25 AM IST