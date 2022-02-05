Indore: 22 flights cancelled due to impact of corona



Though the third wave of coronavirus appears to be ebbing, its scare remains intact among passengers as a result of which 11 flights (22 flight movements) to and from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport had to be cancelled due to low passenger turnout.



It was expected that due to marriage season and Vasant Panchami there would be demand from air travel, but that did not happen.



According to the airport sources, flights to and from Indore to Chennai, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Gwalior, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad were cancelled, and the main reason was lack of passengers.

The frequent cancellations of flights by airlines has resulted in many passengers not opting for flights, fearing that they would be cancelled, and are making alternate travel arrangements.Struggling to attract passengers, Vistara Airlines had cancelled its morning Delhi flight last month. This flight was resumed from February 1, but in view of the shortage of passengers, now the airline has reduced its frequency from daily to five days a week. Now, this flight will run on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Attachments area

