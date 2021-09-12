Indore: Cop bike patrol arrests three chain snatchers

Indore: During bike patrolling, a team of CSP and TI managed to arrest three people while they were fleeing as they had spotted the police in the Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday night. The accused confessed to snatching gold chains from women in the city. The police have recovered a pistol, a knife and some gold chains from the accused. The people who bought the chains from the accused were also arrested.

SP (West) Mahesh Chand Jain had instructed the TIs of his jurisdiction to patrol the narrow streets of their areas on bikes. After the instructions, CSP (Juni Indore) Dishesh Agrawal, Bhanwarkuan TI Santosh Dudhi and their team were patrolling the Palda area on six bikes when two persons on a bike tried to flee after spotting the police. The police team chased them, and, when the accused fell off after their bike skidded on the muddy RTO Road, the police rounded them up and arrested them on the spot.

The accused revealed their identity as Jitu Baghel, Karan Dhiman of the Banganga area and Rathul Solanki of Rajiv Gandhi Square in the city. A pistol with two live cartridges, a knife and two chains were recovered from them. One of the golden chains was artificial and it had been snatched from a woman in the Annapurna area on Saturday, while a gold chain had also been snatched from the Sanyogitaganj area. The accused were on a bike without a number plate.

The accused confessed to snatching gold chains from the Sanyogitaganj, Annapurna, Juni Indore and Tukoganj areas. They informed the police that they had given some chains to a woman named Alka, in the Dwarkapuri area. The woman had given some chains to two men named Kailashchand and Pratik. The police have arrested them for buying stolen chains. The accused are being questioned about other such crimes.

ALSO READ Indore: Woman among 3 arrested for chain snatching

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:09 PM IST