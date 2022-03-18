Indore: Cop advisory lists fraud apps by money-lenders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch Police, on Thursday, issued an advisory for residents listing the fraud applications which give easy loans and, on the pretext of loan recovery, harass customers.

The police said there were pop-ups which made customers install apps on their phones, then steal details from their device and threaten customers and their relatives and family. They also misuse the gathered data and, sometimes, sell the customers’ details. There are about 60 such loan disbursal applications.

Officials said the apps give loan to a person of Rs 2K to Rs 10K. Even after a person repays the loan, they threaten customers and misuse their details.

The police said people must not download any money-lending app which is not from a trusted source. They must resist temptations to go in for such schemes put out by lenders. If someone—by mistake, or unknowingly—takes a loan from any such app and is then threatened or disturbed by the lender, they must contact the Crime Branch, Indore, and take police help.

Points to be remembered

1. Never share documents online with strangers

2. Never install apps from unknown sources

3. Avoid taking loans online through random apps

4. Never give device data access permission to any untrustworthy app

5. Always check all the terms and conditions in the documents before accepting them

