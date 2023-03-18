Indore: Cooperative Department deputy auditor booked for seeking bribe 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police registered a case of corruption against a deputy auditor of Cooperative Department for seeking an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh as bribe for giving procession of a plot in a housing society land.

Nihalpura-based Mohammad Iftikhar Khan, the owner of the plot, did not give in to the corruption and approached Lokayukta police.

Lokayukta police said that after the dissolution of the board of directors of Green Park Housing Co-operative Society Limited, cooperative department made deputy auditor MM Shrivastava administrator of the society.

Khan, who had purchased a plot at a cost of Rs 24 lakh on the society’s land and got the property registered, approached Shrivastava for procession of the plot but the latter refused to accept even the registry as original document.

He demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from Khan for giving procession of the plot. Khan had recorded the conversation between Shrivastava and him which came proof against the latter.

Based on the evidence provided by Khan, Lokayukta police registered a case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act against Shrivastava.