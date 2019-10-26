Indore: Controlling mosquito menace; Experts see hope in crackers as health dept gives up

Indore: While health department and civic body have failed to control mosquito menace and vector-borne diseases, experts say mosquitoes will lessen after Diwali due to smoke emanating from crackers.

A senior health department official said smoke generated on Diwali due to crackers will remain low in the atmosphere and can prevent mosquito breeding.

About 170 dengue patients have been identified so far while one of them died recently. Local hospitals are full of suspected dengue and malaria patients.

“It can be said that mosquito menace will decrease post Diwali due to smoke emanated by the crackers. However, we will continue our drive against the breeding of dengue larvae,” chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He said department has sent a letter to Indore Municipal Corporation for fogging disease-prone areas and especially those where dengue patients were found.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat had visited several areas for inspection with the anti-larvae team and directed officials to step up efforts to control the diseases.

Pvt hospitals ‘extorting’ money: According to sources, large numbers of suspected dengue patients have been admitted to private hospitals across the city. “These patients tested dengue positive in the rapid test, which is not accepted by health department. Any patient having viral disorder can be found dengue-antigen positive, which doesn’t mean they require getting admitted,” health department sources said adding, “People are already afraid of the disease, which gave a reason to private hospitals for admitting patients.”