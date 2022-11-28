Indore: Contractual CHO for AYUSH department; Institution-wise choice filling starts today

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An online window for institution-wise choice filling by candidates who cleared the contract CHO (community health officer) examination 2022 will open on Monday. The window will remain open till December 3.

After verification of records for allotment of vacant seats, institution-wise choice filling will be displayed on the website www.mponline.gov.in. If any candidate fails to give his choice, then such candidates will not be selected. After choice filling, posting will be done based on the merit list.

The contract CHO examination for 2022 was held on June 23 in the state. The merit list of the examination was released online on July 23.

Expansion of AYUSH education

The Department of AYUSH is making constant efforts to improve the quality of AYUSH education. For this, the admission capacity in graduate and postgraduate courses has been increased in the state. Seats are available for admission to 700 undergraduate and 155 postgraduate students in government AYUSH colleges. Seats are also available for 3,850 undergraduate and 163 postgraduate students in private AYUSH colleges. With the increase in seats, students will not need to go outside the state to get an education in AYUSH and specialist AYUSH doctors will be available in the state.