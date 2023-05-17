Indore: Contractual anganwadi workers working since 2017 to be made permanent

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing strike, since January, by contractual workers in anganwadis under the women and child development department demanding regularisation bore fruit when the directorate issued a letter saying that all workers working since 2017 would be made permanent soon.

A letter by RP Singh, joint director, women and child development department states, “The committee must regularise employees posted on Class IV (contractual) posts as soon as possible, while vacant posts must be filled by appointing potential candidates. The daily wages worker who joined the department before October 2017 must be given the status of permanent employee.”

“The appointments will be made after conducting a test by the PEB (Professional Examination Board). As soon as the contractual employees clear the test, they are made permanent. There are 4 supervisors and hundreds of workers who will made permanent,” said, Meenakshi Harvansh, CDPO, Zone 7 Singh’s letter to the department states, “Even after conducting PEB in 2016, the appointment of contractual employees as permanent was not made. Hence, those who have not yet received their permanent status should prepare a list of their details and send it to the department.”

Lists yet to be made

“The department will scrutinize every details of the employee and prepare a list accordingly. The workers have been asked to share details like posting order, hometown, place of working, year of joining, services provided, and others. Based on the details received, the department will take further actions,” said, Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD, Indore

From daily wagers to permanent employees

The letter from the directorate reads that all the contractual employees currently posted in the divisional joint director's office, district office, anganwadi training centre, government institutions and project office under your district, who have not been regularised on the post to date, must submit their information to the directorate on email (est.icds@mp.gov.in) so that further action can be taken in their case.

