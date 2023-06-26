Indore: Contractor Told To Complete One Lane Of Bhanwarkuan Road In 7 Days

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Harshika Singh on Sunday directed the contractor constructing Khandwa Road (between Bhanwarkuan Square to Tejaji Nagar Square) to complete work on one lane of Bhanwarkuan Square to Crystal IT Park within seven days so that it could be used by commuters. Singh also ordered issuing notice to L&T company for not putting barricades while digging along roadsides for laying water pipeline and for not doing restoration work after completing the task.

The commissioner inspected the development works going on at various places in the city on Sunday morning. The inspection started from the streets of Scheme No 78 where the water line has been laid by L&T company but its restoration work has not been done. Taking note of it, Singh asked additional commissioner Abhishek Gehlot to issue notice to L&T company and impose a penalty.

Instructions were also given to call senior officials of the company to IMC headquarters for a meeting in the next three days. After that, the commissioner inspected the sewerage line laying work going on in Aranya and the officials concerned were directed to ensure that the work is completed in 10 days.

The development work of Sadar Bazaar Road was also inspected and the additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar and superintendent engineer Mahesh Sharma were directed to ensure that road becomes movable in the next 10 days. Besides, Singh ordered for completing the water pipeline laying work at Teli Bakhal under Smart City project and starting the work on the banks of the riverside located at Machhi Bazaar.

Separate teams for monitoring different stages of project Singh ordered for formation of separate teams for monitoring different stages of a development project. There should be separate teams for monitoring pipeline laying, pit digging, and restoration works. “If all the work is done by the same team, then there is a delay in the completion of the project,” she said. She also stated that there should be adequate barricading wherever construction work is going on for safety and security of people. “Special care should be taken to ensure that the citizens do not face any inconvenience due to the under-construction development work,” she said.