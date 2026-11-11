Indore Consumes 4.5 Crore Units Of Electricity During Five-Day Diwali Festival, Over 5,000 Power Complaints Resolved To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company supplied nearly 4.5 crore units of electricity across Indore during the five-day Diwali festival, with power consumption witnessing an increase compared to normal days.

The highest demand was recorded on 'Dhanteras', when households, shops, industries, government offices and agricultural activities contributed to increased consumption.

According to the electricity company, around two crore units were distributed during the first two days of the festival, 'Dhanteras' and 'Chhoti Diwali' ('Narak Chaturdashi'), while approximately 2.5 crore units were consumed over the remaining three days.

Officials said electricity demand was relatively lower on Diwali, as agricultural activities had largely concluded, nearly 98% of factories remained closed, and educational institutions and government and private offices were shut.

However, decorative lighting across the city accounted for an estimated electricity consumption of three to four crore units during the festive period.

City superintending engineer Manendra Garg said the company had undertaken a special maintenance drive over the 10-12 days preceding Diwali.

Essential repairs and maintenance were carried out on high- and low-tension lines, grids, transformers and cables.

On the main Diwali day, around 800 personnel, including nearly 60 engineers, were deployed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Special teams were formed for areas including Rajwada, Vijay Nagar, Palasia, Rajendra Nagar, Geeta Bhawan, Manik Bagh and Scheme No 78. Supply was continuously monitored through the SCADA system.

The company suspended scheduled maintenance work during all five festival days. More than 5,000 electricity-related complaints were resolved during this period.