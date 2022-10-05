Indore: Construction of greenfield airport at Chhapda to start soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the Indore-Gwalior and Indore-Jabalpur flights virtually from Bhopal along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday.

In his virtual address, Chouhan talked about the present and potential air connectivity and said that the construction work of the greenfield airport at village Chhapda in Dewas District would begin soon. He said that the state's location in the centre of the country is an advantage as far as reaching any corner of the country is concerned. Expansion of air services in the State will help in the development of tourism. He informed that land for the airport at Chhapda has already been earmarked and added that the length of Rewa and Ujjain airstrips would be increased.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said that it is the first time that three major cities of the state Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior are being connected by air services in a single day and that the air traffic movement in the state is increasing. Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh (retired) and MP Rakesh Singh also joined the programme virtually.

Sameer Kulkarni, station manager of Alliance Air at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, informed that Jabalpur-Indore-Jabalpur & Indore-Gwalior-Indore flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday. The airline has deployed its ATR72 600 on these routes.

Schedule and fares of Jabalpur & Gwalior flights

- 91-617 Jabalpur-Indore: The flight will depart from Jabalpur at 10.00 hrs and arrive in the city at 11.30 hrs.

-Fare: Introductory all-inclusive fare of Rs 3,808

- 91-617 Indore-Gwalior: The flight will depart from the city at 12.00 hrs and arrive in Gwalior at 13.30 hrs.

-Fare: Introductory all-inclusive fare Rs 3,638.

- 91-618 Gwalior-Indore: the flight will depart from Gwalior at 14.00 hrs and arrive in the city at 15.30 hrs.

-Fare: introductory all-inclusive fare of Rs. 3,353.

- 91-618 Indore-Jabalpur: The flight will depart from the city at 16.00 hrs and arrive in Jabalpur at 17.30 hrs.

-Fare: Introductory all-inclusive fare of Rs 3,987.

