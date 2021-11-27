Indore: Constitution Day celebrated at district court

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Constitution Day was celebrated at the Indore District Court on Friday in the presence of all judicial officers, staff and others.

The programme was celebrated under the guidance of Dinesh Kumar Paliwal, Principal District Judge and president of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA). District Judge and DLSA secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava and other officials were also present in the programme.

In the programme, the Preamble of Constitution was read and also the people present were informed about the values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

On the same occasion, the members of District Legal Service Authority also spread awareness in various institutions and in a few localities.

In the awareness programmes of DLSA at a college, the DLSA secretary District Judge Manish Shrivastava informed the students about their rights and duties. They also told students about how the eligible person can get free legal aid/advice. The students were also informed about laws under crime victim compensation

Act 2015, about the provisions of Victim Compensation Scheme and the process of providing compensation, free legal aid/advice. They were also informed about toll-free helpline no 15100, dowry prohibition act, Lok Adalat scheme of public utility services, purpose and which nature of disputes are resolved in Lok Adalat and what procedure is adopted, detailed information was given in this regards in the programme.

Following the drive, a camp was also organised in Khajranaarea where free legal aid/advice was given to the women present in the programme along with mp crime victims compensation scheme, widow pension scheme, POCSO Act, child helpline no 1098, women helpline no 1090, and other such things was informed by paralegal volunteers.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:52 AM IST