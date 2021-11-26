Madhya Pradesh: U25 Men’s State A championship, state qualifies for knock-out round

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has qualified for the knock-out round of under-25 Men’s State A cricket championship defeating Hyderabad by 91 runs at Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

At the top of the table, MP reached knock-offs without losing any match so far.

At the match played on Friday, Madhya Pradesh won the toss and chose to bat. They set a score of 261 losing eight wickets.

Rishabh Chauhan hit 133 studded with 12 fours and 5 sixes off 107 balls.

Hyderabad, who came to chase the mountainous score, collapsed at 170 in 43.5 overs.

The first knock-out match with MP on one side will be played at Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on December 5 at 9 am.

The competitors are yet to be decided for the first qualifiers.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:51 PM IST