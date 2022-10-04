e-Paper Get App
Indore: Constable helps save accident victim’s life

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An accident victim, on Monday, was rushed to hospital in a loading rickshaw by the police constable deployed at Super Corridor for traffic management. Timely help to the victim saved the life of the person.

The police said that, while on duty at the Super Corridor intersection, the cop received information of an accident between an Activa and a motorcycle around 5.10 pm.

Constable Puran Shakyawar was on duty. He rushed to the spot and called 108. Constable Gaurav Parihar rushed to the spot. After the delay in the arrival of the ambulance, both the constables stopped a loading rickshaw and sent the injured to hospital.

article-image

