Indore: 'Conscious thinking bolsters capacity to make rational, prudent decisions'  

- IMA hold session on ‘Powerful Maxims for Conscious Thinking’  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
CA Ishani Maheshwari |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Conscious thinking can be learned & practised by following a few powerful maxims and at the same time taking a proper diet, adherence to disciplined morning routine, good sleep & great reading habit.

This was said by CA Ishani Maheshwari, while holding a session organised by Indore Management Association’s Centre of Excellence. The session featured a discussion on the topic ‘Powerful Maxims for Conscious Thinking’.

Ishani is a founder of Enlight Trainings, and Business Consultant, Startup Guide, Life & Mindset Coach and a writer.

Talking about conscious thinking she said that it enables us to shuffle and reassess things. It may be better to unlearn whatever obsolete convictions we hold in our mind & cleanse the fog of wrong beliefs pertaining to health, wealth & happiness which we have been conditioned to believe since our childhood. 

The session discussed about various aspects of consciously thinking by using powerful maxims. She highlighted that India witnessed a dreadful rise of 6-7% in registered suicide cases in 2022 as compared to the previous year. The rising cases of mental dementia & detection of other mental diseases in early ages are enough evidence to prove that the problem is in our mind than in other places. The reason is not a lack of positive thinking, but actually a lack of conscious thinking.

She said that being positive & compassionate is our innate human nature that just needs to be manifested if at all it is eclipsed in this competitive age. Thinking consciously is a skill, a mandate, a practice that needs to be learned for better decision-making. One can be conscious of what he or she is choosing to believe and behave at both good & bad times of life by understanding & following maxims of thinking consciously.

Ishani said it that it is our tendency to interpret any information such that it becomes compatible with our existing beliefs, values & convictions.

When conscious thinking is applied just like scientific principles are applied in our life, it truly bolsters the capacity of the mind to make decisions & judgments rationally, prudently & consciously. When we are capable to think consciously, we develop a logical belief system that results in better awareness, better choices & better execution of almost everything in life.

