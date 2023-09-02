Indore: Conman Sends Message, Steals ₹83,000 From Bank Account Of Man

Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a conman managed to steal Rs 83,000 from the bank account of a person in the Chandan Nagar area. The amount was meant for the operation of his child. The online fraud victim had received a message after which he started receiving messages of deduction of money from his bank account. Thereafter, he made a phone call to the Bank’s helpline number and blocked the bank account thus saving a part of his money. The cyber cell and police are investigating the case.

Manzur Sheikh, a resident of Chandan Nagar area, reached cyber cell of the crime branch and lodged a complaint that he was at his place when he received a message from an unknown number around 11.30 pm on August 29. After that, he received three to four messages about the deduction of the money from his bank account. He was shocked as he had not shared any OTP or any bank details with anyone.

After seeing the helpline number of the bank in the passbook, he made a phone call and blocked his bank account. Sheikh informed media persons that the said bank account had Rs 4.50 lakh.

He said that a message was received before the deduction of the money so he doubted that he may have clicked the link in the message after which the online fraud was committed by the unidentified person/persons.

Manzur’s son is suffering from a disorder in one of his hands. He had undergone a surgery and the doctor had suggested that another surgery should be performed so Manzur had kept the money in his bank account.