Indore: Congressmen assault BJP workers, cases registered against 13

Indore: The BJP and Congress workers fought in Ravidas Nagar Kakad, Lasudia Mori on Saturday night amid the by-election in Saver.

Police said that the BJP worker Srikrishna Malviya has an office in Ravidas Nagar behind which a bhandar was organised on the occasion of Sharad Purnima. The Congressmen felt that Malviya had organised it to woo voters

The BJP workers alleged that the Congress workers Leeladhar Jaiswal, Adarsh Jaiswal and his family assaulted BJP men Srikrishna Malaviya and Mahesh Joshi and vandalised their office, police added.

As soon as other BJP leaders received information of the incident, BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive, district president Rajesh Sonkar and other BJP workers reached the Lasudia police station. Following the complaint, a case was registered against Leeladhar, Adarsh, Harsh and 10 members of the Jaiswal family in more than nine sections. Four women are also among the accused.