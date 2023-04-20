Indore: Congress workers start campaign to hoist party flag

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the party’s order, city Congress leaders have started a campaign to hoist their party’s flag at their homes and institutions.

City spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and RTI wing head Girish Joshi said that they have started the campaign by hoisting the party’s flag, at the oldest party worker Halima B’s home.

“Even after being elderly, she ensures her presence at every party event whether it is in Indore or Bhopal. She motivates every party worker and after starting the campaign from her house, we will ensure hoisting party’s flag at every party worker’s premises,” Joshi said.

Congress leader Johar Manpurwala said that the state party chief has directed us to hoist the party flag as it is the symbol of our courage and strength. “The party’s flag reminds us that our party and leaders had fought for the freedom of the country,” he said.

Congress announces Rs 1 lakh for minister if Metro trial run completes by Sept

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rakesh Singh Yadav announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for minister Bhupendra Singh if he gets the trial of metro rail done by September 2023.

Yadav said that the government has been making false claims of getting Metro’s trial run completed by September 2023. “Less than 24 per cent work of Metro has been done so far and I can challenge that it would not be completed even by 2024. The government is making false claims to lure the people and to hide their failures,” he said.

YC to launch campaign against BJP’s policies

Youth Congress leaders have decided to launch a campaign against the policies of BJP before the forthcoming state assembly elections.

District media convener Rishabh Shukla said that they will hit the roads as well as take it up on social media to inform people about the failures of the government and its anti-people policies.

He said that a state-level meeting was conducted for the same and said that they will also hold press conferences across all districts to inform people about the tyranny of the government and the increasing crime graph, especially against women and tribals.