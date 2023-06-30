Indore: Congress Targets ‘Nepotism’ In BJP, Puts Posters In City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the poster war against BJP, Congress on Thursday took a jibe at the nepotism in BJP and put up posters of the BJP leaders who are from same family. The posters were put up by city Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and chief of RTI cell Girish Joshi at Regal Square and nearby areas.

The Congress leaders said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about nepotism and favouritism during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train in Bhopal. “We want to show a mirror to the BJP and the Prime Minister that nepotism is prevalent in their party. They should focus on their party affairs before targeting others,” the Congressmen said.

Announcement Of Increasing Dearness Allowance Is A Gimmick: Congress

Indore: Congress targeted chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his announcement to increase the dearness allowance of the government employees in the state by four per cent and claimed that no DA increment has been done in last four months.

MPCC secretary Rajesh Choukse and divisional spokesperson Amit Chaurasia said that the state government had announced increasing the dearness allowance by 4 per cent in January and the chief minister had made such a promise 9 times to the employees.

“The state government has put the state under the debt which is increasing swiftly due to the ‘false’ announcement by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Government should immediately increase the DA of employees and must fulfil the announcements,” Choukse said.