Indore: Congress Starts Door To Door Campaign To Promote Nari Samman Yojana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to counter the government’s Ladli Behna Yojana, city Congress workers have been going door to door to get forms of Nari Samman Yojana filled by the women.

Congress workers claimed they have got lakhs of forms filled by the women who also promised to extend their support to the party.

Divisional spokesperson of Congress Amit Chourasiya said that Nari Samman Yojana is an ambitious scheme of former chief minister Kamal Nath who has promised to give Rs 1500 to women in state and also give domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500 if Congress were voted to power in the state.

“We are getting good response and we are sure that we would be able to get 5 lakh forms filled by the women in Indore district,’ he added.

The Congress leaders announced the launch of Nari Samman Yojana and announced that they would give Rs 1500 to women in state and also give domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500 if they were voted to power in the state.

