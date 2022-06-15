Indore: Congress plans mega rally today as Shukla files nomination today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath will blow the party’s election bugle in the city on Wednesday.

Nath will participate in the nomination rally of mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla from city party office to collectorate. He will also address the party activists and leaders before the nomination rally at party office.

The former Chief Minister will also meet the businessmen of the city on Wednesday evening to appeal for supporting the party and to bring a change in the urban body elections.

Congress to release list of candidates post-Nath’s visit

Congress party has taken a lead in electioneering from BJP but they have not released the list of candidates from the wards. Party sources said that the list will be released post-Nath’s visit as the ticket aspirants may show their strength before the party chief and it will help in gathering more activists in the nomination rally of mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla.