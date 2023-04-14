Indore: Congress pays respect to female sanitation workers 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar by felicitating sanitation workers of the city on Thursday. Congress leaders paid respect to the female sanitation workers by showering flowers on them.

According to Congress leaders Girish Joshi and Vivek Khandelwal, the felicitation of sanitation workers was organised in five wards of the city including ward no. 65, 57, 66, and 60. The Congress leaders also announced to push for an increment in the salary of sanitation workers if a Congress government is voted to power.

“BJP government had come to power by making false promises. They (BJP leaders) called themselves well-wishers of Dalits and sanitation workers but they never did anything for them. If Congress is voted to power, we will ask our government to take immediate steps to double the salary of female sanitation workers,” Joshi said.