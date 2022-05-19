Indore: Congress leaders stage ‘Halla Bol’ over power cuts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders staged a ‘Halla Bol’ protest at the Discom office on Thursday against unscheduled power cuts in the city. They also demanded free electricity for consumers of up to 300 units and a discount of Rs 2 per unit for industries.

A large number of Congress activists led by MLA Sanjay Shukla, city president Vinay Bakliwal, Sunny Rajpal, Pintu Joshi and others shouted slogans against the government and claimed that it had failed to provide uninterrupted electricity to people across the state.

The Congress leaders submitted to the electricity officials a 16-point charter of demands, including free electricity to consumers up to 300 units, free electricity for hospitals run by the Red Cross Society, action against corruption in the IPDS scam, 50 per cent discount in electricity for charging electric vehicles and others.

‘Both rural & urban areas are in trouble’

‘The state government has failed to provide uninterrupted electricity to the people in both the rural and urban areas. Farmers are facing trouble due to continuous power cuts, while people in the cities face the heat due to unscheduled power outages’

— Sanjay Shukla, Congress MLA

