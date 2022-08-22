Indore: Congress is ‘dilapidated’ from inside, says Scindia

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at the latter’s residence in the city on Monday. | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said here on Monday that the Congress is “dilapidated from the inside and it’s better to talk less about such a party”. The utterance came during the minister’s visit to the city on Monday.

Scindia went to meet BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. After meeting the senior BJP leader, Scindia said that the party would work with new vigour and energy for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Scindia reached Indore on Monday afternoon. A large number of supporters was present at the airport to welcome Scindia. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav received him at the airport. MP Shankar Lalwani, Madhu Verma and BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive were also present. He reached Vijayvargiya’s house at Nandanagar directly from the airport and spent some time with him. His son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, also accompanied him.