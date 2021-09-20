Indore: Congress holds meeting on coming municipal elections

Indore: A meeting was organised for planning strategies for the coming municipal elections by Congress workers, which was chaired by senior leader Satyanarayan Patel, in the presence of constituency No. 5 in-charge Raghu Parmar and other leaders of the Congress. At the meeting, all the workers of the party were asked to share the agenda on social media and connect with the people as much as possible.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:03 AM IST