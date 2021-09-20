e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:03 AM IST

Indore: Congress holds meeting on coming municipal elections

The meeting was chaired by senior leader Satyanarayan Patel, in the presence of constituency No. 5 in-charge Raghu Parmar and other leaders of the Congress.
Staff Reporter
The strategy planning meeting of the Congress. | FPJ

Indore: A meeting was organised for planning strategies for the coming municipal elections by Congress workers, which was chaired by senior leader Satyanarayan Patel, in the presence of constituency No. 5 in-charge Raghu Parmar and other leaders of the Congress. At the meeting, all the workers of the party were asked to share the agenda on social media and connect with the people as much as possible.

