Indore: Congress Blames EVM For Losing Elections, Says 'If Chandrayan Can Be Managed From Earth, EVMs Can Also Be'

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by their tragic defeat in the recently held state Assembly elections, the city Congress committee blamed the electronic voting machine (EVM) for the loss. The party leaders alleged that electronic voting machines are manageable and the result of the election in Indore was due to the same.

Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar following a demonstration by tying black ribbons on their heads and placing a finger on their lips.

They also appealed to the Election Commission to conduct elections in the country through ballot papers.

“We have lost the election due to the EVMs which are easily manageable. The EVMs were tampered with and we lost the election due to it. If we can manage the Chandrayaan landing on the moon from the Earth then why EVMs cannot be managed,” city Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha said.

He added that EVMs are just calculator-type gadgets and countries which invented the machine are not using the same.

“Developed nations like the USA, Japan, and others believe in ballot papers and not EVMs. Aam Aadmi Party had proved the same in the state Assembly that EVMS can be tampered with. We appeal to the Election Commission of India to organise every election from now on with ballot papers,” Chaddha said.

The Congress had faced a huge defeat in State elections and it was a clean sweep for the JP which won all the nine seats in Indore.