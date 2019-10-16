Indore: Cong fires salvo at BJP riding on LoP’s video

Indore: A video of the leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava in which he is heard saying that like previous years, no investment would come through the investor’s summit this year also, has given ammunition for the Congress to hit out at the BJP.

In the video, Bhargava can be heard saying, “This investors’ summit will also face the same fate like all the previous ones where MoUs worth lakhs of crores of rupees were signed but nothing came on the ground. Investors summit is the way to create an illusion among the youngsters that the government is taking steps to generate employment for them.”

In the same statement, Bhargava is heard saying that Chief Minister Kamal Nath should fill the vacant posts of teachers which is in his hands.

Releasing the video Congress Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rakesh Singh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that Bhargava had made the controversial statement on Tuesday night.

Hitting out at the BJP, Yadav said, “Bhargava has exposed the scam that BJP carried out in the name of investors’ summit. I request the chief minister Kamal Nath to probe all previous investors summit and to recover the money from BJP leaders especially Shivraj Singh Chouhan.”

Bhargava could not be reached despite several attempts.

Only few investors came to MP: Yadav alleged that only few investors had come to the state in last many years but crores of rupees of public money was wasted by BJP.

He alleged that MoUs of 1.20 lakh crores were signed during summit in 2007 but only 2-3 companies have shown any interest. Similarly, MoUs of 2.35 lakh crores were signed in 2010 but no investor come to state and invested.

“The same was the result of summit held in 2012 but nothing could come on the ground, everything was on paper” he added.