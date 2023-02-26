Indore: 'Confer Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar'

Savarkar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the 71st session of the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal which began on Saturday, demand to confer Veer Savarkar with Bharat Ratna was raised.

Maharashtra’ deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadanvis, as well as former RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi lauded Savarkar’s contribution and said he was a true Bharat Ratna. Fadnavis said whether he gets Bharat Ratna or not, he is a gem of the country and he is not dependent on any award. As part of the three-day 71st convention of the Brihanmaharashtra Mandal, the central body of Marathi speakers living outside Maharashtra, the formal inauguration ceremony of the convention was held on Saturday morning on the second day of the first session. MP Shankar

Lalwani, Sadguru Anna Maharaj, Babasaheb Taranekar, president Milind Mahajan and Tarun Manch convener, Prashant Badwe, and other office-bearers were present.

During the event Marathi-speaking people arrived from different states and raised slogans demanding Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. Fadnavis said Marathi-speaking people have established a separate identity in the country. They have played their part whenever the country required it. Chhatrapati Shivaji established Hind Swaraj. Ahilyabai worked to save the culture by reviving old temples. He said Marathi-speaking people living outside Maharashtra have expanded the Marathi culture as well as the Sanatan Hindu culture by protecting it with utmost care. “You all are contributing heavily to the development of the nation,” he said. He assured that it is the duty of the Maharashtra government to take care of their needs while playing the role of an elder brother sitting in Maharashtra.

He also assured that all cooperation would be extended for building the society’s centre in New Delhi.

Former RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi said along with the responsibility of taking care of the culture and language, it is also the responsibility of the society to prevent evils, Maharashtra has been represented by great men like Lokmanya Tilak, Veer Savarkar and Gopal Krishna Gokhale. Shivaji kept the anti-national forces under his feet. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava were also present.

During the event ‘Jeevan Gaurav Award’ was presented to Abhay Karandikar, director, IT Kanpur, in the presence of Fadnavis.

