Indore: Conducting error-free exams with sanctity & privacy is our priority, says MPPSC chief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission chairman Prof Rajesh Lal Mehra here on Sunday said that conducting examinations with sanctity, secrecy and dignity is the topmost priority of the commission.

“It is a big challenge in itself to make the exam error-free and when it comes to competitive exams it becomes extremely important to ensure that it goes well without any goof-up,” he said while addressing a national seminar and workshop organised by MPPSC on various aspects of question paper design in competitive examinations on Sunday.

Academicians from different parts of the country participated in this seminar.

The purpose of this seminar was to convey that confidentiality, dignity and purity of exams should be maintained in the preparation of question papers and the format of question papers should be 100% error-free, Mehra added.

MPPSC secretary Prabal Sipaha said that the preparation of question papers is an important part of conducting the examinations. “It's orderliness determines the quality of the examinations.

MPPSC has always been striving for this. Today, the MPPSC got the benefit of the experiences and thoughts of educationists from different parts of the country in this national-level seminar.

He said that they will further enrich each other's knowledge wealth through deliberations and training in the workshop.

In the first technical session of the seminar, MPPSC member Dr Krishna Kant Sharma, Private University Fee Regulatory Commission Chairman Dr RR Kanhere, Union Ministry of Education state coordinator Amiya Pahare and MPPSC member Dr Devendra Markam and others were present.

Sanchi University registrar Dr Krishna Mohan, MPPSC member Dr Alkesh Chaturvedi and Krishna Kant Sharma were present in the third technical session.

Commission member Chandrashekhar Raikwar, Dr Devendra Singh Markam, Dr Krishna Kant Sharma, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice-chancellor Renu Jain, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University vice-chancellor Prof Khemsingh Daheria, Barkatullah University vice-chancellor prof Saroj Kumar Jain, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University vice-chancellor prof Sanjay Tiwari, and other were also present.