Indore: Concreting of segments starts in Bapat-Radisson Square corridor

Under-construction Metro corridor at MR 10 has started taking shape. | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of concreting the segments of the Indore Metro has started at the corridor being developed from Bapat Square to Radisson Square. The work of cementing the pillars is also going on along the corridor where the new pillars have been constructed. In the concreting work, the segments are getting attached with each other for proper bonding.

Officials said the corridor had been made around MR 10 and nearby routes and work of development of the other parts of the tracks has now started.

Work is also going at Radisson Square and the adjoining roads where the first curve of the Metro will connect the route towards Robot Square and Khajrana Square till Bengali Square where the router will turn towards Palasia.

Officials said that only 355 days are now left following which the two companies working on the priority corridor of 17.5 km have been instructed to speed up work. Several segment launchers, along with multiple ground support systems, have been installed in the development work of the Metro tracks.

