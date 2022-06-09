Indore: Concrete pillars now visible four kilometres from MR 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the Metro Railway in the city is speeding up as the project gets closer to its deadline. Now, the concrete pillars of the Metro are visible four kilometres from MR 10 to Meghdoot Garden. Officials said that many rotaries are coming in the way of the construction of the Metro and the rotaries are either being shortened or being removed. Iron rods and pillars have been placed till Radisson Square and soil testing is also going on till Robot Square.

On the route of the Metro near MR 10, the company has also started installing pier caps on the pillars and many parts of the pillars in the area have been joined with the slabs on which the Metro train tracks will be installed in the coming days.

Launcher work near Radisson Square

Segment launching work has also started near Radisson Square where the slabs will be connected; here, too, the Metro tracks will take shape and get ready for track installation

Work on one part of Metro tracks slow

Metro work is also going on from MR 10 to the Gandhi Nagar tracks where development seems a bit slow compared to that going on from MR 10 to Robot Square

