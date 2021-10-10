Indore: Complete vaccination of people before Diwali may not be smooth selling for health officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Indore are not showing interest in getting the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

The district was on top in terms of administering the first dose of the vaccine across the country.

The low turnout at vaccination centres for the second jab has worried the health officials and the officials of the district administration, as they are planning to complete the vaccination of drive before Diwali.

The officials are even not able to the target of 1 lakh in the last 10 days of this month.

“Lack of citizens’ interest in taking the second dose of vaccine is a matter of concern as over 6 lakh people have not taken the second dose of vaccine even after their due date have passed. We are trying to motivate people to get both dose of vaccine at the earliest as it will help in preventing any new wave of deadly Covid-19,” District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Dr Gupta, however, said that completing vaccination before Diwali would not be possible if pace of vaccination remained as slow as it was going on.

“Administration must intervene and should motivate people to get their vaccination done,” the Immunization Officer said.

The targeted population in Indore district for vaccination is over 28.07 lakh and over 29 lakh people have taken the first dose while only 16.09 lakh people have taken the second dose, so far.

Target of 12 lakh doses in 25 days

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced in a programme that complete vaccination in Indore District would be completed by Diwali and in the state by the end of the year.

As per the CM’s given target, officials have to administer over 12 lakh doses in 25 days as 16.09 lakh people out of 28.07 lakh people have taken the second dose i.e. 57 percent of the targeted population. It doesn’t seems to be smooth selling for the health officials.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:37 PM IST