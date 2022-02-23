Indore: Complaint on ragging of student untrue, says IET

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint of ragging by a student of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) was found untrue in the anti-ragging committee investigations.

“The anti-ragging committee recorded statements of 74 students who reside in the boarding facilities of the institute and none of them confirmed—or complained of—ragging. Besides, the complainant also did not come forward to reiterate his charges before the committee members,” said IET director professor Sanjeev Tokekar.

Claiming to be a boarder, an IET student had lodged a complaint on the Anti-Ragging Helpline of the UGC alleging that he had been ragged by senior boarders. He had named three students in his complaint. The Helpline had forwarded the complaint to IET.

The anti-ragging committee of the institute also noted that two out of the three students whom the complainant had named in this complaint do not reside in the hostel.

The institute has readied its report which will be dispatched to the Anti-Ragging Helpline with recommendations to close the complaint as it is untrue.

