Indore: Anti-ragging panel of IET to start probe today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-ragging committee of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) is going to start a probe into a complaint of harassment by a junior student against his seniors on Wednesday.

The student resides at a hospital of the institute and has lodged a complaint against his students, who too live at the same hostel.

IET director Sanjeev Tokekar told the Free Press Journal that the anti-ragging committee would start a probe into the ragging complaint received through Anti-Ragging Helpline of University Grants Commission.

Sources said that student lodged a complaint with Anti-Ragging Helpline seeking its invention into the matter.

The Helpline had forwarded the complaint to IET director and informed Bhawarkuna police station also about the incident.

The Helpline asked the institute director to take action into the matter and report back.

As per information, the complainant had named three to four hostellers who harassed him.

IET director Sanjeev Tokekar said that the anti-ragging committee is going to record statements of all hostellers. “If the complaint was found true then action against the hostellers at fault will be taken as per rules,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:48 AM IST