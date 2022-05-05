Indore: Complaint filed with police as encroachers disrupt removal action at park

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its drive, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with police when some people, who had encroached on government land in which a park is located, tried to disrupt the removal drive.

Deputy commissioner Lata Aggarwal said that Ishwar Mander and Vaishali Mander had encroached on government land on which a park is located in Anurag Nagar. The duo had set up structures inside the park. IMC had served notices to them asking them to remove their structures and vacate the park but to no avail.

Removal gang armed with JCB reached the park to remove illegal structures. The Manders and other family members tried to obstruct the government work by opposing the removal of the illegal structures.

“IMC lodged a complaint against Ishwar Mander and his family members for obstructing government work,” Aggarwal said.

She said that IMC also removed encroachment from seven other parks including one located in Press Complex area.

Similarly, a room constructed illegally in Shalimar park in Shiv City under Zone No 14 was also demolished.

Likewise, encroachment in a park located near the overhead water tank at Sri Nagar Extension was also removed.

Besides, encroachments were removed from Samir Sarovar garden under Zone 19, Siddhipuram Colony park under Zone 13, Vidya Nagar park and Professor Colony park.

A survey by IMC had found encroachments in 102 parks located in the city.

Last Friday, IMC undertook a drive to rid the parks of encroachments. So far, 22 parks have been freed from encroachments.

