By Staff Reporter

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 24: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 24, 2021 SATURDAY

Products Rates in Quintals

Indore Chana Rs 5175-5200

Vishal Rs 480-5000

Lentil Rs 6400-50

Toor Maharashtra Safed Rs 6500-6600

Karnataka Rs 6700-6800

Nimari Rs 5500-6200

Moong Best Rs 6300-6500

Average Rs 5700-6000

Urad Best Bold Rs 6100-6800,

Medium Rs 5500-6000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6400-6500

soybean Rs 8800-8900

Toli Rs 5500-5650

Gold (24K). Rs 49100 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 68700 (per Kg)

