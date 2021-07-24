Indore Commodities Buzz of July 24: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 24, 2021 SATURDAY
Products Rates in Quintals
Indore Chana Rs 5175-5200
Vishal Rs 480-5000
Lentil Rs 6400-50
Toor Maharashtra Safed Rs 6500-6600
Karnataka Rs 6700-6800
Nimari Rs 5500-6200
Moong Best Rs 6300-6500
Average Rs 5700-6000
Urad Best Bold Rs 6100-6800,
Medium Rs 5500-6000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6400-6500
soybean Rs 8800-8900
Toli Rs 5500-5650
Gold (24K). Rs 49100 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 68700 (per Kg)
