Indore

Updated on

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

By Staff Reporter

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know
MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Date – July 14, 2021 WEDNESDAY

Products Rates in Quintals

Indore Chana Rs 500-5100

Vishal Rs 4700-4950

Masoor Rs 6400

Toovar Maharashtra Safed Rs 6500

Karnataka Rs 6600-6800

Nimari Rs 5500-6200

Moong Best Rs 6300-50

Average Rs 5700-5900

Urad Best Bold Rs 6100

Dium Rs 6100-6500

Mustard Nimari Rs 6300-6400

Soyabean Rs 8100-8200

Toli Rs 5500-5650

Gold (24K) Rs 49300 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 68700 (per Kg)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in