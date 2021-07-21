Indore Commodities Buzz of July 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 14, 2021 WEDNESDAY
Products Rates in Quintals
Indore Chana Rs 500-5100
Vishal Rs 4700-4950
Masoor Rs 6400
Toovar Maharashtra Safed Rs 6500
Karnataka Rs 6600-6800
Nimari Rs 5500-6200
Moong Best Rs 6300-50
Average Rs 5700-5900
Urad Best Bold Rs 6100
Dium Rs 6100-6500
Mustard Nimari Rs 6300-6400
Soyabean Rs 8100-8200
Toli Rs 5500-5650
Gold (24K) Rs 49300 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 68700 (per Kg)
