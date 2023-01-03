e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of January 03: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Date – January 03, 2023, Tuesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100 - Rs 5125

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4600

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7500

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6200 – Rs 6800

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6000

Raida Rs 5700 - Rs 5800

Soyabean Best Rs 5700

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 54470 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66800 (per kg)

article-image

